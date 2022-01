This month, the Oakland Unified School District school board is being tasked with making nearly $50 million in budget cuts for the upcoming school year. To help our readers better understand that process, The Oaklandside set out to answer some important questions about how schools are funded, how OUSD currently spends its money, and some of the factors that have contributed to OUSD’s current situation. We’ve also included several resources at the bottom of this article that community members can use to examine the district’s finances on their own.

