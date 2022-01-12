ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

REPORT: Capital Region roads costing drivers nearly $1,800 per year

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5l0k_0dk1wubW00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack safety features cost New York motorists a total of $28 billion statewide annually, according to TRIP. A new report by TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation research non-profit , shows that these roads are costing drivers in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area $1,750 per year.

REPORT: New York traffic fatalities increased in 2021

The report says this is due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays. The report finds that 16% of major locally and state-maintained roads in the Albany area are in poor condition and another 22% are in mediocre condition, costing the average motorist an extra $423 each year in vehicle operating costs. Statewide, 26% of New York’s major roads are in poor condition and 19% are in mediocre condition.

“Year after year this report highlights the terrible condition of our roads and bridges,” said Mark Eagan, president and CEO of the Capital Region Chamber. “The lack of infrastructure investment has real consequences for the traveling public and for our region’s economy. Thankfully with Congress’ approval of the infrastructure bill, New York State will have increased funding to improve our crumbling roads and bridges. Importantly, during her recent State of the State, Governor Hochul said that New Yorkers deserve 21st century infrastructure. I could not agree with her more.”

REPORT: Rent up 22% in New York since start of 2021

With bridges, 8% are rated poor or structurally deficient, with significant deterioration to the bridge deck, supports or other major components. Statewide, 10% of New York’ bridges are rated poor/structurally deficient.

Traffic congestion in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area causes 49 annual hours of delay for the average motorist and costs the average driver $796 annually in lost time and wasted fuel, said the TRIP report. Drivers waste about 7.3 million gallons of fuel each year due to traffic congestion, an average of 21 gallons per motorist.

The report says increased investment in transportation improvements at the local, state and federal levels could relieve traffic congestion, improve road, bridge and transit conditions, boost safety, and support long-term economic growth in New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
NEWS10 ABC

The cost of smoking for New Yorkers

According to a new report by WalletHub, the economic and societal costs is of smoking are more than $300 billion per year. WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses of tobacco users including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Economy#Capital Region#Infrastructure#Weather#Traffic Accident#Trip#Congress#New Yorkers
NEWS10 ABC

Despite case surge, local hospital says capacity is not an issue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As cases of COVID-19 begin to level off in New York, hospitalizations lag behind and continue to surge in several regions. “All of the hospitals really still have the capacity to care for the emergent needs of the community,” said Dr. Steven Hanks. As COVID cases continue to spike, Dr. Hanks […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Is it unlawful for a landlord to turn off utilities on a tenant?

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The eviction moratorium is ending this weekend in New York, and some tenants fear they could be put out in the cold. There have been several reports of landlords turning of utilities due to renters not paying their bills, but is this legal? Because of the moratorium, one New York landlord […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID came, including delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four grants announced for Albany businesses

Capitalize Albany announced four grant programs to help support retail and the growth of business in the city for 2022. Grants were provided with support from the City of Albany Capital Resource Corporation and the Albany Community Development Agency.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York City students walk out for COVID safety, remote option

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City students took on frigid temperatures and walked out of school on Tuesday, one by one raising health and safety concerns as COVID cases continued to surge. Students at University Neighborhood High School in Manhattan were among those who took part in the walkout. More students have tested positive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy