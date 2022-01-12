REPORT: Capital Region roads costing drivers nearly $1,800 per year

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack safety features cost New York motorists a total of $28 billion statewide annually, according to TRIP. A new report by TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation research non-profit , shows that these roads are costing drivers in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area $1,750 per year.

The report says this is due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays. The report finds that 16% of major locally and state-maintained roads in the Albany area are in poor condition and another 22% are in mediocre condition, costing the average motorist an extra $423 each year in vehicle operating costs. Statewide, 26% of New York’s major roads are in poor condition and 19% are in mediocre condition.

“Year after year this report highlights the terrible condition of our roads and bridges,” said Mark Eagan, president and CEO of the Capital Region Chamber. “The lack of infrastructure investment has real consequences for the traveling public and for our region’s economy. Thankfully with Congress’ approval of the infrastructure bill, New York State will have increased funding to improve our crumbling roads and bridges. Importantly, during her recent State of the State, Governor Hochul said that New Yorkers deserve 21st century infrastructure. I could not agree with her more.”

With bridges, 8% are rated poor or structurally deficient, with significant deterioration to the bridge deck, supports or other major components. Statewide, 10% of New York’ bridges are rated poor/structurally deficient.

Traffic congestion in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area causes 49 annual hours of delay for the average motorist and costs the average driver $796 annually in lost time and wasted fuel, said the TRIP report. Drivers waste about 7.3 million gallons of fuel each year due to traffic congestion, an average of 21 gallons per motorist.

The report says increased investment in transportation improvements at the local, state and federal levels could relieve traffic congestion, improve road, bridge and transit conditions, boost safety, and support long-term economic growth in New York.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.