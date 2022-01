Up to fourth go West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen looking like a player who can do no wrong. Bottom of the Premier League remain Norwich, who cannot do anything right. You know you’re in trouble when your 6ft 1in centre back is being beaten by a 5ft 9in forward but we must credit Bowen for his movement. He nipped in front of Ben Gibson, who stood and watched as Vladimir Coufal’s cross was headed home. Bowen later tapped in for 2-0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO