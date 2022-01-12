Crewe hold on for victory to inflict third successive defeat on Charlton

First-half goals from Crewe’s Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron condemned Charlton to their third consecutive Sky Bet League One defeat as the Railwaymen secured a 2-1 win.

Substitute Mason Burstow offered Johnnie Jackson’s side hope with 10 minutes left.

And Crewe breathed a sigh of relief when referee Rob Lewis ruled out Elliot Lee’s deflected stoppage-time effort as they recorded their third win in five games to move within four points of safety.

Lee wasted a simple first-half chance for the Addicks after Jonathan Leko drove the ball across the six-yard box, but the attacker’s touch let him down in front of goal.

Charlton goalkeeper Stephen Henderson did well to push away a well-hit half volley from Scott Robertson at his near post.

But he was unable to hold Mandron’s stinging shot and Finney was on hand to bury the rebound for Crewe’s 38th-minute lead.

Henderson came off his line to thwart Chris Long as Crewe appealed in vain for a penalty.

But they made it count from the resulting corner taken by Tom Lowery with Mandron jumping the highest to glance a header on into the far corner for the hosts’ second.

Dave Richards preserved Crewe’s two-goal lead after the restart by pushing out Ben Purrington’s header at the far post.

And the relegation-threatened Alex came close to a third when Long drove an effort against the outside of the post.

But Charlton cut the deficit when Burstow followed up with a header after Conor Washington’s shot was parried by Richards in the 80th-minute.

Then late drama ensued as Lee’s finish was chalked off for offside after a lengthy discussion between the officials.

