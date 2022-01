More rainy days and extreme rainfall likely will hurt global economies, according to new research from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. "This is about prosperity -- and ultimately about people's jobs," Leonie Wenz, a lead scientist, told ABC News. "Economies across the world are slowed down by more wet days and extreme daily rainfall, an important insight that adds to our growing understanding of the true costs of climate change."

