According to the court documents, the 26-year-old father reportedly beat his 8-month-old son to death ‘because he was angry and frustrated’. The father was angry because taking care of the baby forced him to cancel his weekend trip to Comic-Con. He reportedly admitted that he intentionally punched the child in the face out of frustration which caused the injury to the boy’s nose. Investigators say the defendant was upset because he had to cancel a trip to a a comic book convention.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO