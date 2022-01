Just two of the 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchups feature divisional opponents going head-to-head, and the first features a pair of AFC East teams. The divisional champion Buffalo Bills (11-6) will host the New England Patriots (10-7) on Saturday. The Bills enter in on a four-game winning streak, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. The Patriots struggled down the stretch, losing three of their last four contests. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

