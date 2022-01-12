ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Chelsea ease past Tottenham into League Cup final

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal to complete an emphatic 3-0 aggregate triumph in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Leading 2-0 from last week’s one-sided first...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Antonio Rudiger the difference as Pierluigi Gollini has night to forget

Antonio Rudiger scored the winner as Chelsea eased into the final of the Carabao Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their semi-final. The defender opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 18th minute, heading in Mason Mount’s delivery from a corner. Tottenham’s fragility defending set-pieces was on display again, with Pierluigi Gollini hesitant in goal and Japhet Tanganga losing the German defender.Spurs thought they were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute. Rudiger fouled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andre Marriner pointed straight to the spot. However, VAR intervened, and it was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Tottenham Hotspur#The Premier League#Reuters#Var#Arsenal
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

Antonio Conte has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their transfer strategy for the month - but now must turn his focus to Spurs’ attempts to overcome a two-goal deficit against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.“I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing,” he said. “Then the club has to decide the best way to go. I don’t have expectations.“I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the most important thing was speak to the club. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals EFL Carabao Cup best bets for Jan. 12

Chelsea has its eye on a sixth cup title, but first it needs to close out Tottenham on Wednesday in the second leg of its English League Cup semifinal matchup. The Blues last won the EFL Cup in 2015, and the defending European champions won the first leg 2-0 last week as part of a 10-game unbeaten run. They also cruised to a 5-1 victory against Chesterfield in an FA Cup match Saturday. Tottenham, meanwhile, took a 3-1 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday. The team that advances will take on the winner of the Liverpool-Arsenal matchup on Feb. 27 at Wembley Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy