15-Year-Old Shot 22 Times Walking Family Dog

A couple was arrested after smashing a truck through the wall of an Idaho woman’s home at about 1 a.m. Sunday, driving into her bed, throwing her across the room, and badly injuring her. Patricia Kavanaugh, 68, told a local outlet she had been asleep. “There were bright lights and the engine was roaring. There was dust everywhere and blood everywhere,” she recounted. The vehicle, she added, “took out the whole bedroom wall, completely demolished my bed and threw me eight feet.” The truck’s front wheel came to a stop on her bed, according to Kavanaugh. Lying dazed amidst mountains of debris, the victim was shaking so hard she had to get a neighbor to call 911. She needed eight staples for a head wound. The “night to remember,” as she called it, left her “bruised and scraped up and hurt like heck.” The driver, 45-year-old Scott Alan Soderquist, has been charged with a felony for driving under the influence. His companion, Jewelia Taneya Evange Holsapple, 27, faces charges of resisting and obstructing arrest.
