15-Year-Old Shot 22 Times Walking Family Dog

By Blake Montgomery
 18 hours ago
A 15-year-old was shot 22 times late Tuesday night while out walking the family dog, according to Houston Police. After...

TheDailyBeast

Innocent Woman Killed, Kids Hurt, in Disastrous Houston Police Chase

An innocent woman was killed in Houston on Monday night, and others were injured, when a police chase ended in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash. The squad car is said to have had its lights and sirens blaring as it pursued a suspected robber, but that did not prevent the collision that killed the female driver and sent two children in her car, aged 2 and 5, to the hospital. Per the Houston Chronicle, assistant police chief Chandra Hatcher said it wasn’t immediately clear which car first hit the other to cause the wreck, adding, “After the initial collision occurred, there were other vehicles that were also struck and hit as a result of the accident... We have a total of seven vehicles that were involved in the crash.” She also claimed that a fire broke out in the cop car after the impact, though it was extinguished “fairly quickly.” Meanwhile, the suspected robber got away.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Search for Missing Woman Leads to Headless Torso and Bloody Power Saw

A power cord connected to a school bus parked on a New Orleans man’s property led authorities to a gruesome discovery Tuesday: a deep freezer with a headless woman’s torso inside. Also hidden in a nearby ice chest was a power saw with “bits of flesh and fluid on the blade surface,” investigators wrote in a subsequent report. The property owner, 34-year-old Benjamin Beale, was taken in for questioning. After refusing to answer investigators’ questions, Beale was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in a death investigation. Authorities later tacked on weapons and drugs charges, looking into an alleged methamphetamine lab being run out of Beale’s home. The body hadn’t thawed enough to make a positive identification by Tuesday evening, but law enforcement sources told The Times-Picayune that officers believe the body belonged to Julia Dardar, a woman whose disappearance police were investigating when they searched Beale’s home. Dardar, who was reported missing in December, had allegedly been living with Beale at the time of her disappearance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

Mom Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Son Lost Custody of Her Kids Years Earlier

The suburban Chicago mother accused of killing her son on the eve of his sixth birthday last week had previously lost custody of several children as a result of domestic violence allegations, the Chicago Tribune reports. Jannie Perry was known to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for years before she was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her son Damari Perry’s death. Prosecutors say the child was left in a cold shower as a twisted form of punishment, ignored when he showed signs of medical distress, and then dumped near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana, when it was clear he was dead. According to DCFS records cited by the Tribune, six of Perry’s children were removed from her custody in 2014, a year before Damari was born. The boy was then born straight into DCFS custody in December 2015, and immediately went into foster care. Perry got custody of her kids back in 2017, and although there was a May 2021 investigation into alleged abuse or neglect, the accusation was ultimately deemed to be unfounded.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Strangling Longtime Boyfriend During Fight Over Video Game

A Michigan man has been accused of strangling his boyfriend of 10 years after the two squabbled over the video game “Overwatch.” According to authorities, Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, called police on Thursday to report that his boyfriend Rory Teasley, 28, was “sleeping” on the couch after the two had been fighting. When police arrived, they discovered that Teasley wasn’t merely asleep, but that he wasn’t breathing. Watkins was arrested and arraigned on a charge for second-degree murder; police claim the gamer choked his lover during a disagreement that erupted while the pair were playing the game. As reported by ClickOnDetroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, “We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements.”
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Smoke Inhalation Killed All 17 Victims in Bronx Apartment Blaze

All 17 victims of the inferno that engulfed a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx were killed by smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner said on Tuesday. The medical examiner’s office added that officials are still working to confirm the identities of the deceased. Sunday’s victims included eight children, the youngest just 3 years old. More than 60 other people suffered injuries in the blaze, according to the New York City Fire Department. Smoke and heat from the fire, sparked by a faulty space heater, spread rapidly through the building after a safety door was left open. The door and the space heater are at the heart of an ongoing investigation. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday that smoke was found on every floor of the building. He warned that the death toll could still rise, as several residents in the hospital are still “fighting for their lives.”
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Sleeping Idaho Woman Woken by Truck Crashing Through Her Bedroom Wall

A couple was arrested after smashing a truck through the wall of an Idaho woman’s home at about 1 a.m. Sunday, driving into her bed, throwing her across the room, and badly injuring her. Patricia Kavanaugh, 68, told a local outlet she had been asleep. “There were bright lights and the engine was roaring. There was dust everywhere and blood everywhere,” she recounted. The vehicle, she added, “took out the whole bedroom wall, completely demolished my bed and threw me eight feet.” The truck’s front wheel came to a stop on her bed, according to Kavanaugh. Lying dazed amidst mountains of debris, the victim was shaking so hard she had to get a neighbor to call 911. She needed eight staples for a head wound. The “night to remember,” as she called it, left her “bruised and scraped up and hurt like heck.” The driver, 45-year-old Scott Alan Soderquist, has been charged with a felony for driving under the influence. His companion, Jewelia Taneya Evange Holsapple, 27, faces charges of resisting and obstructing arrest.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bone Pulled From SUV Submerged in Ohio River Solves 20-Year-Old Mystery

A bone discovered in a car pulled out of the Ohio River last year has been positively identified as belonging to a woman who vanished with her two children nearly two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary said she learned late last week that DNA testing had confirmed the bone, part of a human fibula, belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen. The 26-year-old Van Nguyen disappeared in April 2002, leaving behind what police called a possible suicide note, outlining a plan to drive her car into the river with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, John. In October last year, divers pulled a green Nissan Pathfinder resembling Nguyen’s out of the river in southeastern Indiana. According to McCreary, since no other human remains were found in the vehicle, Nguyen’s children will remain listed as missing for now. “I am happy we were able to finally give Ms. Nguyen’s family some closure in this almost two-decade-long search for their loved one,” he said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Arrests Made After Off-Duty LAPD Cop Fatally Ambushed While House-Hunting With Girlfriend

Four people have been arrested after an off-duty LAPD cop was fatally ambushed by a group of armed robbers on Monday night as he was house hunting with his girlfriend. Fernando Arroyas, 27, had been on the force for three years. “He found himself, after working a series of days in patrol, to have a day off, enjoying it with his girlfriend on a hunt for a house, a place to live, a place to buy and invest in in this city and the future of this region,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. No further details have been released about the four suspects in custody, and it was not immediately clear what charges they might be facing. Police on Tuesday said three men and two women had been detained over the fatal encounter and were being questioned. Authorities said a black pickup truck approached Arroyas in Florence, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles, and three people got out. An argument broke out between the suspects and Arroyas before shots were fired.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Three-Time Olympic Sprinter Dies in Car Crash at 29

A three-time Olympian was killed Tuesday in a car crash in central Texas. Deon Lendore, who competed on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago and won a bronze in the 4x400 relay in 2012, was 29. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lendore was driving west in Milam County, north of Austin, in his Volkswagen Jetta when he drifted into the opposing lane, “sideswiped a vehicle,” and then crashed head-on into an Infiniti SUV. The 65-year-old driver of the other car was hospitalized with “incapacitating injuries.” The U.S. embassy in Trinidad and Tobago extended condolences to his family Tuesday morning.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mom Who Threw Baby in Dumpster Says She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant

A teenage girl who tossed her newborn baby into a dumpster last week said she didn’t know she was pregnant until a day before giving birth. Alexis Avila, 18, told police in Hobbs, New Mexico that she had experienced stomach cramps in the days leading up to the unexpected delivery, but it wasn’t until she sought medical treatment for the abdominal troubles that she discovered she was carrying a child. The next day, she delivered by herself and claims she panicked, resorting to the horrific choice. As reported by NBC News, Avila allegedly put the infant in trash bags before depositing him in a dumpster where he was later discovered by people who were “looking for items of value.” Security cameras caught Avila dumping the bag, which led to her arrest. She has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse, and her baby is reported to be in stable condition.
HOBBS, NM
