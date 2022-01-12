ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

Morganton News Herald
 20 hours ago

The Academy Awards will have a host for...

morganton.com

Oscars ceremony to get host for first time in four years

The upcoming 94th Academy Awards on March 27 will have a host for the first time in four years, it emerged during the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich delivered the news during the ABC segment and said, “You heard it here first.” ABC is the Oscars broadcaster and like the Academy is eager to buck a trend of declining ratings. Last year’s event drew a record low 10.4m viewers after 23.6m in 2020.
After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
Oscars 2022: When to Watch, Nominees, and Everything You Need to Know

The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner. Awards season is here, and predictions for the films, TV shows, and music that will score big at this year's ceremonies are rolling in. Though the pandemic has prompted many changes to the movie industry—from regular premiere delays to modifications in how films are released—the big screen has brought us no shortage of stories that are imaginative, provocative, and transportive in the past year. Many of these films will be recognized at the 2022 Oscars held at Dolby Theatre in March.
