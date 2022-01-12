ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

COVID-19 testing labs see materials shortages straining system amid omicron surge

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 18 hours ago

The same labs shouldering much of the nation's polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing are getting slammed yet again amid the omicron surge, according to ABC News. But now, lab staff members are faced with a new challenge. Their workforces are getting hit by the virus they have been tasked with tracking.

The video above is from a related story.

The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), the national trade association representing some of the leading clinical labs, is now warning of a staffing shortage as more workers are getting infected.

"Labs are now facing a wave of new issues brought on by a fast-spreading variant that has not spared the laboratory care work force," an ACLA spokesperson told ABC.

SEE RELATED STORY: US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge, staffing shortages

The infections have increased laboratory staff sick leave, staffing a "significant factor in determining overall capacity" at an industry-wide level, the spokesperson said.

During the pandemic's earlier days, labs saw raw materials' shortages straining the testing system. Supplies like pipette tips and reagent were hard to come by, contributing to the backlog in turnaround times.

Omicron is making manpower the supply issue, and staff depleted by sick leave are struggling to contend with the demand caused by the new variant.

ACLA noted that hiring additional and/or temporary workers takes time and training and is occurring in an environment with competition among other health care sectors also experiencing workforce strain.

On Wednesday, ABC reported CDC Director Rochelle Walensky underscored how omicron is putting serious strain on the country's health care system because of its sheer transmissibility.

Testing supplies themselves are "currently stable" though if the surge in demand continues.

"Since the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, ACLA member labs have been leading the way in developing, scaling and performing PCR COVID-19 tests and have performed upwards of 175 million tests since then," the ACLA said in a statement. "While we once again are facing a surge in cases and an uptick in demand for tests nationwide, ACLA members continue to prioritize expanding testing capacity to ensure that anyone who needs a test is able to get one when they need to."

A spokesperson also added the association is continuing to work with the White House COVID-19 Task Force and President Joe Biden's Administration more broadly on the challenges they are facing.

SEE RELATED: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'

In addition, Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest testing companies in the country, told ABC Wednesday that their turnaround time for results remains stretched at two to three days, on average. This backlog has now persisted for more than a week.

Their average positivity rate for those results remains above 30%, Quest told ABC, following a "sharp increase" that began in the last two weeks of December.

Many Americans may be waiting even longer for their results. Another issue is that delayed results could also mean an infected person may not find out their status in time to receive a treatment that could help them nip the virus in the bud before worsening.

All this comes as the country shattered yet another record for daily case averages and single day case totals, now reporting more than 750,000 new cases a day.

But, the surge may mean a light at the end of the tunnel.

A new report from the Associated Press noted that the number of COVID cases in the U.S. may soon drop dramatically as the omicron wave approaches its peak. The reason being that the variant has proved to be so contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect.

SEE RELATED: US COVID cases may soon drop dramatically as omicron wave approaches its peak

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGAU

Biden: Government to give out 1 billion free COVID-19 tests

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the government is working to obtain 500 million more COVID-19 tests to give out to Americans, with plans to publish a website next week where people will be able to order the tests for free. The announcement brings the total number of tests to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Pcr#Covid 19 Testing#Abc News#Labs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIII 3News

Falfurrias sees shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, postpones classes due to case surge

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County, along with the City of Falfurrias have made the decision to postpone school, along with all school related activities until Jan. 17. This is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in both their adult and school aged children in their community. According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, they tested school staff yesterday and nearly 200 students. Among those, nine-percent of staff were positive and roughly seven-percent of their students were as well.
FALFURRIAS, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Labs ration access to COVID-19 tests amid surge

The increasing demand for COVID-19 testing is prompting some labs across the U.S. to ration access and prioritize patients presenting symptoms or other health concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 10. The move comes as the U.S. reports record COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Some testing materials are more readily...
INDIANA STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
107K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy