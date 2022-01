With the start of the year and all the good resolutions that go with it, Veganuaryis back with a bang. An NGO, born in the UK, has since 2014 has inspired more than a million people in 192 countries to try veganism during the month of January onwards. Their aim goes beyond wanting to change food, as they seek to fight for a world in which food production does not decimate forests, pollute rivers and thus accentuate climate change. By registering through their website and providing useful tips, from diet planning to recipes, plans and suggestions, the organisation encourages people to take up the challenge without choking.

