Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard
BATH, Maine -- The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday. The USS Lyndon B....www.dailyherald.com
BATH, Maine -- The last of a new class of warships departed a Maine shipyard Wednesday. The USS Lyndon B....www.dailyherald.com
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0