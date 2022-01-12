ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jim Jordan said he has nothing to hide. Why won't he testify?

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTvoS_0dk1tYH100

Today's newsletter starts with a column from Former President Barack Obama. In his first column since leaving office, he discusses voting rights and democracy. Happy reading.

Jim Jordan talked to Trump on Jan 6. What did they say?

By Paul Brandus

Let’s say there was a Democrat who lost a presidential election but couldn’t admit it. He/she – with a well-known history for incendiary rhetoric – whipped hardcore supporters into a frenzy, telling them to march on the U.S. Capitol to "fight like hell” to “stop the steal."

And those rampaging Democrats did as they were urged, some viciously attacking and wounding law enforcement officers, forcing their way into the building and hunting for lawmakers – possibly to hang them by a makeshift gallows they had erected outside.

I’m pretty sure that Republicans would be outraged at this unprecedented attack on American democracy. They’d launch a full investigation, and demand that the American people learn the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Today's Editorial Cartoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZYQw_0dk1tYH100
Marc Murphy, USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network

Social media makes everyone look happy. That lie nearly killed me.

By Alaina Stanisci

Imagine a freshly cooked dinner, consisting of marinated steak, steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes with a mountain of butter cascading down the side. To top it off, a homemade hot fudge brownie sundae with a cherry on top.

To many people, the thought of this meal is mouthwatering, but to anorexia survivors like me, such a meal was once beyond petrifying.

Seemingly out of nowhere, when I was 10 years old, I developed severe anorexia nervosa that almost killed me, and my whole world was flipped upside down.

Everything became a numbers game: how many calories I consumed, how many minutes I needed to exercise, the size of my jeans. During the height of my eating disorder, I craved only one thing: control.

Blame truck driver shortage on exploitative shipping companies

By Omar Alvarez

These days, news about the "supply chain crisis" feels inescapable. I heard a lot on television about how the holiday season was at risk, shelves are empty and COVID-19 tests may be scarce because of a "truck driver shortage" while dozens of container ships sit without moving outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

As a truck driver at the ports for the last 12 years, I get it. I’ve never seen anything like this before. Like many others, I feel a sense of panic looking at long lines of trucks trying to gain entry into the ports to get goods moving off of container ships and into warehouses.

But I want you to know that the issues our supply chain is facing weren’t inevitable, and they’re certainly not because there’s a shortage of men and women willing to be truck drivers. The real shortage is a shortage of good, union jobs that fairly compensate workers and treat us with the dignity and respect we deserve.

Other columns to read today

Columns on qualified immunity

Currently, we are doing a series examining the issue of qualified immunity. For more on the series read here.

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Jim Jordan said he has nothing to hide. Why won't he testify?

Comments / 27

Mike Johnson
18h ago

if it could clear Trump why won't he talk. the man has something to hide

Reply(2)
13
Moveon
19h ago

Because he has a lot to hide.

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Democrat uses Jim Jordan’s own words against him over 6 January interview refusal

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has rejected his Republican colleague Jim Jordan’s reasons for not speaking to the Capitol riot committee – by quoting Jim Jordan.Mr Jordan, an Ohio representative and close ally of Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he is refusing to voluntarily answer the questions of the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” the GOP congressman wrote in a long, contentious letter. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#American
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Committee Asks House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy To Testify

WASHINGTON ― The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ― who has acknowledged he was in contact with former President Donald Trump that day ― to provide details of those conversations and others with Trump’s top aides.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

348K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy