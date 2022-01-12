Rep. Jim Jordan said he has nothing to hide. Why won't he testify?

Today's newsletter starts with a column from Former President Barack Obama. In his first column since leaving office, he discusses voting rights and democracy. Happy reading.

By Paul Brandus

Let’s say there was a Democrat who lost a presidential election but couldn’t admit it. He/she – with a well-known history for incendiary rhetoric – whipped hardcore supporters into a frenzy, telling them to march on the U.S. Capitol to "fight like hell” to “stop the steal."

And those rampaging Democrats did as they were urged, some viciously attacking and wounding law enforcement officers, forcing their way into the building and hunting for lawmakers – possibly to hang them by a makeshift gallows they had erected outside.

I’m pretty sure that Republicans would be outraged at this unprecedented attack on American democracy. They’d launch a full investigation, and demand that the American people learn the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

By Alaina Stanisci

Imagine a freshly cooked dinner, consisting of marinated steak, steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes with a mountain of butter cascading down the side. To top it off, a homemade hot fudge brownie sundae with a cherry on top.

To many people, the thought of this meal is mouthwatering, but to anorexia survivors like me, such a meal was once beyond petrifying.

Seemingly out of nowhere, when I was 10 years old, I developed severe anorexia nervosa that almost killed me, and my whole world was flipped upside down.

Everything became a numbers game: how many calories I consumed, how many minutes I needed to exercise, the size of my jeans. During the height of my eating disorder, I craved only one thing: control.

By Omar Alvarez

These days, news about the "supply chain crisis" feels inescapable. I heard a lot on television about how the holiday season was at risk, shelves are empty and COVID-19 tests may be scarce because of a "truck driver shortage" while dozens of container ships sit without moving outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

As a truck driver at the ports for the last 12 years, I get it. I’ve never seen anything like this before. Like many others, I feel a sense of panic looking at long lines of trucks trying to gain entry into the ports to get goods moving off of container ships and into warehouses.

But I want you to know that the issues our supply chain is facing weren’t inevitable, and they’re certainly not because there’s a shortage of men and women willing to be truck drivers. The real shortage is a shortage of good, union jobs that fairly compensate workers and treat us with the dignity and respect we deserve.

