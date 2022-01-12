Applications Open for 2022 Housing and Human Services Competitive Process

Microgrid Labs (MGL) Receives Venture Capital Investment to Scale Fleet Electrification, Charging Infrastructure, and Microgrid Projects. Innosphere Ventures Fund, a venture capital firm leading early-stage investments in B2B SaaS, Cleantech, and Medtech enterprises, announced its seed-stage investment into Microgrid Labs (MGL), a software and consulting company that provides integrated fleet electrification and microgrid solutions for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the U.S. The investment will allow MGL to scale the company’s software solutions, and accelerate the planning, development, and installation of the entire electrification process for fleet owners.
Comments / 0