Fort Collins, CO

Applications Open for 2022 Housing and Human Services Competitive Process

By Jonson Kuhn
 22 hours ago

The City of Fort Collins has started accepting applications as part of the Competitive Process for allocating federal and City funds to affordable housing and human service...

northfortynews

Weld County January Items of Note

ONGOING Emergency Rental Assistance – Weld County continues to process requests for Emergency Rental Assistance. To date, more than 3,500 requests have been processed and more than $8.3 M has been approved to assist renters in Weld County impacted by COVID-19. Learn more about how Weld County has been able to quickly and effectively distribute these funds to assist residents in our September 20 County Roots Newsletter.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Poudre School District January COVID-Protocols-Update

The Poudre School District recently sent the following letter. The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) has requested that your school District forward this message to you. In the past few weeks Colorado has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant....
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Opportunity to Join Wellington Fire’s Board of Directors

Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) is holding an election for three board of director positions on May 3, 2022. Self-Nomination forms and election information are now available for pickup at the WFPD Administrative offices at 8130 3rd Street by appointment only during regular business hours. Due to COVID, the Admin Offices are closed to walk-ins to protect you and staff, ensuring no disruption to our emergency response. Contact Ashley Macdonald at 970-302-6943 to schedule an appointment.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Evans Water Efficiency Subrecipient Agreement Approved

The second of three sub-recipient agreements for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects has been approved by the Weld County Board of Commissioners. “This agreement between the county and City of Evans marks a crucial milestone for this project,” Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno said. “It identifies the scope of the project, reimbursement process, and requirements the city must follow.”
EVANS, CO
northfortynews

2022 Budget Approved, Weld County Reports It’s in Excellent Financial Condition

The Weld County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 2022 budget for the gross amount of $374,739,671. The board also extended the 20+ year practice of charging below the TABOR limit (which is 22.038 mills) for property taxes by agreeing to keep the mill levy at 15.038 mills. The county is in excellent financial condition with no debt, no sales tax, one of the lowest mill levies among all Colorado counties, a significant cash reserve, and a fully-funded pension plan. The major factors impacting the 2022 budget continue to be dominated by oil and gas development in Weld County, population growth, state and federal budget issues, service restructuring in Weld County Government, and the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economy.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Town of Severance Announces Halt on New Growth as a Result of Water Moratorium

The Town of Severance has a very robust water portfolio and an abundance of actual water to provide to current and future residents. However, the Town only has one provider to treat our water. Until additional providers are secured, or North Weld County Water District lifts their moratorium, the Town of Severance will not issue new building permits. This means that current construction in subdivisions will come to a halt and remain unfinished. This also means there will be no new growth, which does include the possibilities of new commercial services. This additionally means the Town Council has postponed several Town projects as this moratorium affects the Town’s annual budget by nearly $2 million. The Town of Severance Town Council and Management will remain diligent in addressing this issue and making sure it is resolved not only now, but for the future of our Town. We will keep you informed as more information is available.
SEVERANCE, CO
northfortynews

Innosphere Ventures Fund Leads Investment into B2B Cleantech Company

Microgrid Labs (MGL) Receives Venture Capital Investment to Scale Fleet Electrification, Charging Infrastructure, and Microgrid Projects. Innosphere Ventures Fund, a venture capital firm leading early-stage investments in B2B SaaS, Cleantech, and Medtech enterprises, announced its seed-stage investment into Microgrid Labs (MGL), a software and consulting company that provides integrated fleet electrification and microgrid solutions for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the U.S. The investment will allow MGL to scale the company’s software solutions, and accelerate the planning, development, and installation of the entire electrification process for fleet owners.
BUSINESS
northfortynews

Resolve to Become a Red Cross Volunteer in 2022

Join Those Heroic Individuals Who Give Their Time to Help Those in Need. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming asks that you consider making a meaningful choice in 2022 by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Locally, 1,670 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part...
CHARITIES
northfortynews

Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award Recipient Named

Larimer County Natural Resources employee Bill Wilson is the recipient of the 2021 Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award. Wilson is a gatehouse attendant at Horsetooth Mountain Park, one of the busiest parks and trailheads in the Larimer County Park system. Each day he interacts with hundreds of customers and consistently exhibits dedication and professionalism to the public, with an expansive knowledge of Larimer County Parks. He helps others to improve their interpersonal relationships and encourages those around him to serve others and to make a positive impact in our community.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

City of Fort Collins Announces New Natural Areas Department Director

The City of Fort Collins is excited to announce the hiring of its new Natural Areas Department Director, Katie Donahue. The Natural Areas Director serves a vital leadership role, guiding a department that provides immense value to the community. With strategic and forward-thinking leadership that is centered on equity, Donahue will oversee the City’s network of 52 natural area sites encompassing 37,607 acres and a staff of over 50 responsible for stewarding these treasured conserved lands.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Montava Files Development Application with the City of Fort Collins

Montava has provided Fort Collins with its first official development application, which is referred to as “Phase G” and contains housing and an irrigation pond. Phase G includes approximately 200 housing units, including townhomes, duplexes, and single-family homes. The irrigation pond is planned as part of the non-potable irrigation delivery system for development. The pond will be located adjacent to the planned City of Fort Collins community park, a future elementary school site, and other planned Montava development areas. It is sized and envisioned to serve all three of these entities if the City and PSD choose to participate.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Grace Point Senior Care Community Received Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award

Grace Pointe Senior Care Community—Greeley’s only locally owned assisted living community and rehab center in Northern Colorado— has received Telligen’s Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award. This award recognizes their commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and adds Grace Point as only 1 of 11 organizations in the state to Telligen’s Colorado 2021 Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition List.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Town of Windsor Offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program

Let the joy of the holidays live on even after taking down the Christmas tree. The Town of Windsor Christmas Tree Recycling program returns this year to provide residents with a free and more sustainable alternative to sending trees to the landfill. Live trees can be recycled from December 28...
WINDSOR, CO
northfortynews

Wellington’s Bulk Water Station is Back in Action

Wellington’s bulk Water Station, located at 4012 Grant Ave, allows residents to purchase potable water. Many rural residents do not have Well water or city water on their properties. These residents will fill water tanks at the Water station and haul them to their properties to provide water for their home, acreage, and animals.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Mail Creek Pedestrian Underpass and Culvert Project is Underway

The City of Fort Collins is beginning construction work on a new pedestrian underpass and box culvert at Timberline Road and the Mail Creek Ditch in southeast Fort Collins. The project will install a trail underpass at Timberline Road south of the Mail Creek Ditch that will serve the future Mail Creek Trail. Work will also include replacing the box culvert at Timberline Road over the Mail Creek Irrigation Ditch, as well as detour construction and tree removals where necessary. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by late Spring 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Mental Health and Crisis Services

There are many great Mental Health service providers throughout Larimer County. Whether is a listening ear or a supportive group to full-on crisis support. Below are more details on how to access resources. Larimer County Crisis Resources. If you or someone you know is experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis,...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Student Applications Increase by 10% During Colorado Free Application Day

Students Saved More Than $2.5 Million in Waived Application Fees. Colorado students submitted nearly 63,000 college and university admissions applications during Colorado Free Application Days. The fourth annual statewide initiative grew from one day to three days and took place from Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21, 2021. The initiative increased participation from last year’s effort and saved students more than $2.5 million in waived fees.
COLORADO STATE
