COVID-19 testing availability increases in Santa Barbara Co.

Testing availability is increasing in Santa Barbara County.

Public health officials announced this week that added appointments and hours are to meet increasing demand.

Testing is now available 12 hours each Monday through Friday at the Direct Relief mini-bus in Goleta.

Extra appointments have been added at the Lompoc and Santa Barbara health care centers.

Starting Jan. 21, appointments will be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark six days a week with the addition of 528 appointments on Fridays.

The county also just received approval to open up another testing site in the Goleta area. It’s expected to operate six days a week and be open in about two weeks.

For more information, click here .