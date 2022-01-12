ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

COVID-19 testing availability increases in Santa Barbara Co.

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7iTn_0dk1s1j000

Testing availability is increasing in Santa Barbara County.

Public health officials announced this week that added appointments and hours are to meet increasing demand.

Testing is now available 12 hours each Monday through Friday at the Direct Relief mini-bus in Goleta.

Extra appointments have been added at the Lompoc and Santa Barbara health care centers.

Starting Jan. 21, appointments will be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark six days a week with the addition of 528 appointments on Fridays.

The county also just received approval to open up another testing site in the Goleta area. It’s expected to operate six days a week and be open in about two weeks.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Goleta, CA
Health
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Santa Barbara Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSBY News

KSBY News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy