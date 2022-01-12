ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writer Gwen Kirby on debut collection and how being a complicated woman is empowering

By Mary Louise Kelly
 22 hours ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Gwen Kirby about her debut collection of short stories Shit Cassandra...

Debut Collection Reveals Seattle Writer to Be Emerging Talent in Speculative Fiction

From the first page of Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century, the debut short story collection from Seattle-based writer Kim Fu, the author has my attention. Although “Pre-Simulation Consultation XF007867” is nowhere near my favorite story in the collection, it’s an appropriate opener, the unassigned dialogue floating in space and yet coming in as clearly and intimately as if one was listening in on their own phone. The story also establishes what world we are living in and what’s essential in this world. The answer: We are everywhere, and everything is vital.
SEATTLE, WA
How to Start an Intentional Book Collection

I love the idea of books traveling, of giving books away. I like to imagine the life of my old books with more than one loving home. For many years, I was part of BorderSenses, a nonprofit that promotes literature and art. In those years, one of my favorite projects was what I called the BorderSenses Traveling Bookcase. It was not really a bookcase, but a suitcase we would bring to farmer’s markets and community events. The suitcase was filled with books written by local authors and the products of community projects. We would give the books away in exchange for any other book people wanted to donate. Years later, I helped co-found a literary press, Veliz Books, which had as one of its goals creating more opportunities for Latin American literature to travel to the U.S. The name, Veliz, is a word in Spanish that means “suitcase.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hanya Yanagihara's 'To Paradise' is one of the most highly anticipated novels of 2022

Hanya Yanagihara's huge new novel winds through three epics across 200 years and into an alternative world. In The Free States of America, centered in New York of the 1890s, same-sex love and marriage are the norm. But Black citizens are not permitted. A century later, a descendant of the last monarch of Hawaii lives in the same neighborhood - Greenwich Village - as AIDS ravages a generation, while his heritage is endangered. And in 2093, pandemics and storms push the area now known as Zone Eight into an authoritarian society, locking up millions for society's protection. "To Paradise" is one of the most highly anticipated novels of 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Noah Hawley's novel 'Anthem' makes the case that the apocalypse is now

The world Noah Hawley creates in his new novel is familiar, a little too familiar. There are corporate opioid pushers, billionaire sexual predators, election-denying politicians, anarchists and survivalists, forgotten children, conspiracy theories and more all woven together in a tale that crosses over on itself almost like a conspiracy theory. The book is called "Anthem," and Noah Hawley joins us now. Thanks for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SUNY Oswego Writing Center Director Debuts Poetry Collection

OSWEGO – Steven M. Smith, director of SUNY Oswego’s Writing Center and a SUNY Oswego alumnus, recently published his debut poetry book titled “Strongman Contest.”. “Strongman Contest” eloquently tells the tale of his complex and self-described non-existent relationship with his late father, his own journey of love, marriage and parenting and lessons about how we can become better than what was mirrored and taught to us as children.
OSWEGO, NY
Dana Schwartz Wrote the YA Romance She Always Wanted to Read

You might recognize Dana Schwartz’s name, it’s just a matter of where you’ve seen it. Some know her as the creator and host of the Noble Blood podcast, where she tells the stories of royals past; others through the parody Twitter account @GuyinyourMFA , which she started when she was a college student in 2013.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
'The Latinist' is an academic suspense story, with just a touch of Agatha Christie

This is FRESH AIR. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, has a new suspense novel to recommend called "The Latinist." Here's her review. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: It's early January, a dismal time here in the Northeast, and, of course, the pandemic rages on. I think that's enough of an explanation for why I just want to hibernate and read mysteries for a while. Fortunately, the new year is starting off strong with a superb debut suspense novel by Mark Prins called "The Latinist" that's lightly reminiscent of Donna Tartt's 1992 debut, "The Secret History." Like Tartt's novel, "The Latinist" is set in the claustrophobic world of academia and is saturated with references to classical mythology. And like the best thrillers, "The Latinist" is ingenious in its sinister simplicity. Here's the premise - a Ph.D. candidate in classics at Oxford named Tessa Templeton is a rising star in her small field, namely the work of a minor Roman poet named Marius. So it's odd that some of the more humdrum graduate students in her program have landed job interviews while Tessa has received none. Still, when Tessa receives an anonymous email with a thumbnail photo of a devastating recommendation letter that her adviser has written for her, Tessa thinks it must be a practical joke. Why would her supportive adviser, professor Christopher Eccles, write a letter filled with such buzzkill phrases as, Tessa has made strides from a rocky beginning to her doctorate - and sometimes Tessa is hindered by a tendency to be argumentative? Professor Eccles' motive, we quickly learn, is obsession. He wants to keep Tessa close, toiling beside him as an adjunct at Oxford. As the truth of Eccles' erotic fixation emerges, Tessa realizes that she's as trapped as any noir character caught in Nightmare Alley. After all, her career rests in the hands of the very man who's trying to flatten it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Cecily Strong finds 'Signs of Intelligent Life' in a celebrated one-woman show

Back in 1985, Lily Tomlin made a splash on Broadway in a one-person play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, written by her now wife, Jane Wagner. Playing a dozen characters, Tomlin won a Tony Award, starred in a film version, and triumphally returned to Broadway in 2000. Now, the play is being revived again, off-Broadway, starring Saturday Night Live performer Cecily Strong.
MOVIES
Report Details How Book Bans Are Targeting Work by Black Writers

Censorship, it should go without saying, is a culturally erosive practice that should have been left behind eons ago. Still, it persists to this day, including in the form of book-banning targeting writers of color. A recent NBC News report, for example, highlights how dozens of Black writers have had...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES

