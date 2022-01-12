ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Man released as prosecutor mulls charges in stabbing that killed 2

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcERC_0dk1rGqR00

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was jailed after a stabbing that killed a father and son in Portage earlier this week has been released from custody while authorities decide whether charges will be filed.

The stabbing that happened Monday afternoon at Davis Creek Apartments left 49-year-old Maurice Pearson of Kalamazoo and his son, 21-year-old Xavier Pearson, dead.

‘We need justice’: Portage stabbing victims’ family remember father, son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PR6PN_0dk1rGqR00
Portage Police at the scene of a stabbing at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats (Jan. 10, 2022)

A 27-year-old man was also hospitalized and then jailed following the stabbing, but Portage police said Wednesday he had been released. Police said the county prosecutor was awaiting additional information before making a decision about whether the man should be charged.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

The Pearsons’ family members on Tuesday told News 8 they wanted justice for the father and son.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearsons#News 8
WOOD TV8

2 injured in crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Thursday morning. It happened at 7:22 a.m. on Ottogan Street near Knollwood Parkway in Holland Township. Deputies say a 39-year-old Holland woman driving a Pontiac Sedan was traveling eastbound on Ottogan Road when she crossed the centerline hitting a Ford F-150 […]
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

3 vehicles stolen from Battle Creek-area dealership found in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three stolen vehicles have been found by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles were stolen from Henkel Auto Group on Dickman Road sin Springfield. Deputies called there around 5 a.m. Wednesday found that the thieves broke the showroom window, went in and stole key […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy