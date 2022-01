At the turn of the century, on April 29, 1899, a Belgian racer named Camilla Jenatzi became the first racer to drive his own electric car "La Jamais Content" for more than 100 kilometers (62 miles). "This means never being satisfied." Although European innovators have been working on developing battery-powered cars since the 1830s, thanks to a chemist in Iowa, the first successful electric car in the United States was launched in 1890. Debut. Its six-seater top speed can reach 14 mph, which is nothing more than an electric truck, but it has stimulated people's interest in electric vehicles. Around the same time, battery-powered electric taxis began to appear, the most famous being the London taxi fleet launched by Walter Bercy in 1897.

