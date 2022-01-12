ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transform Your Sweater Style With This Gorgeous One-Shoulder Knit

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 23 hours ago
ASTR the Label One-Shoulder Side Wrap Sweater Nordstrom

Do all of your sweaters look and feel the same? We get it. When it’s cold in the wintertime, our outfits start to become monotonous. We’re gearing up to face the elements in our fleece-lined leggings, warm boots and a cozy knit sweater on top. The ensembles start to blend together, and we’re in desperate need of a shake-up!

If you want to get your hands on a sweater that’s completely different from your everyday crewnecks, we found the perfect option. ASTR the Label just debuted this one-shoulder knit at Nordstrom that totally stopped Us in our tracks. It’s unique, flattering and a serious show-stopper!

This is the type of sweater which shows some skin while still keeping you warm in the cold. The one-shoulder design gives it a fun, asymmetric feel, and it’s also balanced with the wrap detail around the waist. The extra material that’s tied to the side also provides ruching around the tummy area for a slimming effect — which instantly earns this sweater some extra points in our book. The sleeve on the other side is also a standout thanks to its looser fit that’s cuffed off at the wrists. All of these details come together to create a fresh sweater that feels far more special that your standard knit number!

The sweater currently comes in two colors — tan brown and a cool pale pink. Both shades are ideal for versatility and will team well with everything from jeans to leggings — or even mini skirts! The knit is thin enough to tuck into high-waisted bottoms if you’re in the market for an effortlessly chic brunch look.

If you want to rock a sweater that doesn’t make you feel frumpy, this would be our top suggestion at the moment. It’s fashion-forward, has a beautiful fit and will still leave you cozy. You’ll score the same warm and fuzzy feeling a worn-in sweater provides — but in a more stylish package. It’s hard to find knits that stand out from the rest of the pack, but this is one of them!

See it: Get the ASTR the Label One-Shoulder Side Wrap Sweater with free shipping for $69 at Nordstrom!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

Community Policy