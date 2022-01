The fourth-quarter earnings season is heating up, with total S&P 500 earnings expected to be up 19.9% from the same period last year on 11.9% higher revenues. This would follow a 41.4% rise in earnings on 17.3% higher revenues in the third quarter. Earnings were up 94.8% in the second quarter and 50.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

