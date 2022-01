The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program is hosting a women-focused virtual job fair on January 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal of the job fair is to help women gain employment in nontraditional occupations, which is defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as any industry in which females make up 25% or less of the workforce.

