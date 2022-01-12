South Bay high school seniors can write about Vietnam Veterans for $1,000 scholarships

The evening of Saturday, December 4th was filled with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Vietnam War Veterans of Santa Clarita Valley. A special tribute and recognition took place at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall during the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting. The event is organized by Prayer Angels for the Military, a nonprofit military support organization located in Newhall. Suzon Gerstel, their CEO, said “ as a Commemorative Partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, we are dedicated to thanking and honoring these heroes and their families for their service and sacrifice”. Vietnam veteran lapel pins were presented to each Vietnam veteran in attendance, who was on active duty in the armed forces, regardless of location, during the period of November 1,1955 to to May 15, 1975. Vietnam War veteran Bob Heinisch was this year’s master of ceremonies Congressman Mike Garcia, former Navy pilot and veteran of the Iraq War, paid tribute to our Vietnam Veterans. He said that the troops were treated like rock stars and heroes when they came home. Vietnam veterans, on the other hand, did not receive the same acknowledgment when they came back. “It’s because of those lessons and this nation’s ability to learn from those lessons, and get better as a country, that I got to experience a better welcoming home,” Garcia said. “One that was taking pride in our military, rather than scorning our military.” Garcia also recognized Vietnam Veteran Bill Reynolds of Valencia, a Veterans Advocate, who died earlier this year.

