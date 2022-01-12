ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Bay high school seniors can write about Vietnam Veterans for $1,000 scholarships

By Tyler Shaun Evains
Daily Breeze
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual scholarship program by the Vietnam Veterans of America South Bay’s Chapter 53’s is underway. High school seniors graduating from local South Bay schools can apply for $1,000 scholarships toward their upcoming college or technical school...

www.dailybreeze.com

fayettecountyrecord.com

Vietnam Veterans Meet, Present 20-Year Pins

The Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 870 and associates recently held their Christmas Party. President Andy Janda presented charter members 20 year pins. Those present were Eugene Krupala, Larry Osina, Diane Roeder in memory of her husband Allen Roeder and Daniel Kutac. The following were not present were: A. J. Kutac, James Kohleffel, Wesley Janacek, Roy Smrkovsky, M. J. Williams, Alfred Cron,…
MILITARY
NBC News

Veteran calendar benefits a cause

The Pin Up for Vets fundraiser sells calendars to support military causes like rehab equipment for VA hospitals, care packages for troops, and visits with veterans. The women who are featured share a unique bond, each is a military veteran, representing Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.Jan. 3, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veteran#Scholarships#School Education
KCCI.com

Iowa veteran graduates high school at 98

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — After 80 years of waiting, a Sac County native can finally call himself a high school graduate. Donald Huisenga left Auburn High School in 1943 to serve his country in World War II. The 98-year-old fought in the D-Day invasion and spent six months as...
SAC COUNTY, IA
timesexaminer.com

January Vietnam Veterans of America Meeting

Samuel T. Brick., Chair for Conference of State Council Presidents was guest speaker at the January Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 523 meeting. Chapter 523 of the Vietnam Veterans of America holds its monthly meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Greenville Shrine Club.
MILITARY
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Honors Their Vietnam Veterans

The evening of Saturday, December 4th was filled with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Vietnam War Veterans of Santa Clarita Valley. A special tribute and recognition took place at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall during the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting. The event is organized by Prayer Angels for the Military, a nonprofit military support organization located in Newhall. Suzon Gerstel, their CEO, said “ as a Commemorative Partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, we are dedicated to thanking and honoring these heroes and their families for their service and sacrifice”. Vietnam veteran lapel pins were presented to each Vietnam veteran in attendance, who was on active duty in the armed forces, regardless of location, during the period of November 1,1955 to to May 15, 1975. Vietnam War veteran Bob Heinisch was this year’s master of ceremonies Congressman Mike Garcia, former Navy pilot and veteran of the Iraq War, paid tribute to our Vietnam Veterans. He said that the troops were treated like rock stars and heroes when they came home. Vietnam veterans, on the other hand, did not receive the same acknowledgment when they came back. “It’s because of those lessons and this nation’s ability to learn from those lessons, and get better as a country, that I got to experience a better welcoming home,” Garcia said. “One that was taking pride in our military, rather than scorning our military.” Garcia also recognized Vietnam Veteran Bill Reynolds of Valencia, a Veterans Advocate, who died earlier this year.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WSAW

Vietnam Veteran Finds Home 12/31/2021

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Wausau man wins over $1 million from fantasy football contest. Will Hsu plans on donating about 20% of the winnings to charity.
WAUSAU, WI
advocatemag.com

YMCA annual college scholarship open to graduating high school seniors

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas scholarship is open for graduating seniors who are active at any of the Dallas centers. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 17. Students are eligible if they are a child of a YMCA employee, volunteer, program participant, donor or member. So, if your child is very active at Lake Highlands Family YMCA, they can apply.
DALLAS, TX
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Vietnam Veteran Receives Diploma

It’s never too late to get your high school diploma, according to one Saginaw area Vietnam veteran. Tom Jones Sr, who had enlisted and missed his final year at Arthur Hill High, received his own diploma joined by his son and granddaughter at this week’s Saginaw school board meeting.
SAGINAW, MI
soprissun.com

Scholarships open doors for RFHS seniors

The doors of opportunity opened wide for two Roaring Fork High School (RFHS) seniors, Yahjairi Castillon and Omar Gomez Rodriguez, who were each awarded full four-year QuestBridge National College Match Scholarships. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects exceptional youth from low-income families with leading colleges. In 2020, they received...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WBTV

South Rowan High seniors learn “L.I.F.E.” lessons

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether they’ll be enrolled, enlisted or employed in a high-paying job, Rowan-Salisbury Schools seniors are just a few short months away from the next phase of their lives. South Rowan High School (SRHS) is making sure their seniors are ready to take on the...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
westsidenewsny.com

Assembly Republican Conference holds discussions on PTSD among veterans

Members of the Assembly Republican Conference held “No Surrender” Veteran Initiative: Making PTSD a Priority roundtable events in Buffalo on December 20 and Canandaigua on December 21. The events were aimed at addressing the pervasive issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) facing veterans, as well as law enforcement, health care, and emergency service personnel.
MILITARY
wbrc.com

BCS high school seniors can now apply for Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City high school seniors, you can now apply for help to pay for college. The Birmingham Promise scholarship applications have opened for the class of 2022. It not only provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of BCS, but it also provides...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

