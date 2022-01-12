ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’: ABC Talent Contest Teases Alums To Replace Bobby Bones, Aims For Studio Audience

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl398_0dk1pKIv00

American Idol isn’t planning to replace mentor Bobby Bones directly and will instead lean on a number of alums of the talent contest.

Bones revealed last week earlier this year that he would not be starring in season 20 of the ABC as a result of a conflict with another show.

Instead, showrunner and exec producer Megan Michaels Wolflick said, “There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition. Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we’re really excited to give back.”

It comes as the network launched a trailer for the show’s 20th anniversary, which features clips from American Idol stars of the past including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert.

Host Ryan Seacrest added, “In terms of the contestants, I want to see everyone of them come back, way back from the beginning. I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moment s of success and challenge.”

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return alongside Seacrest with the show premiering for its fifth season on ABC on Sunday February 27.

It comes after Michaels Wolflick told Deadline last year that the show was able to travel a bit further than it did last season with gigs in Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee and the Sunset Strip in LA for the show’s auditions portion.

The hope is for this year to bring back an audience for the live portions, as it was able to do towards the end of last season. Michaels Wolflick said, “Last year, we were able to have a safe, minimal, masked audience, whereas before we were Idol at home. It is of course our goal to have the fans back in the studio because that’s what makes the atmosphere. Having had this be our third year in the pandemic, we are ready to pivot on a dime at a moment’s notice, ready to be innovative to make this show move forward in 2022. It is our aspiration at this moment to going  back to as many fans as possible in that studio, being completely safe with LA County.”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and Trish Kinane, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment.

Comments / 3

Related
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Returns January 15 With Ariana DeBose As Host & Roddy Ricch As Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live is ringing in the new year with a freshman pair. The NBC late-night comedy variety show returns on January 15 with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her SNL debut as host with Live Life Fast pop star Roddy Ricch set as musical guest. DeBose will be well known to creator Lorne Michaels as she plays Emma in Apple’s Michaels-exec produced comedy series Schmigadoon! It will be the first show of 2022 for SNL and comes after the show rallied impressively for its Covid-hit final episode of 2021, a show that featured only Kenan Thompson and Michael Che from...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘American Idol’: Bobby Bones Won’t Return As In-House Mentor For Season 20

The upcoming 20th season of American Idol will be without Bobby Bones. Bones confirmed Friday on Instagram Stories that he’ll be ending his run on the ABC singing competition series after four seasons. In a since-expired post, Bones revealed that because of conflict with another show, he won’t be on Idol this season. You can read it in full below. “Some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season,” he wrote. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.” Bones has been with the ABC revival...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Lionel Richie
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Wild Number of Reptiles That Live With Her and Husband Matthew Lawrence

It's a jungle out there for Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence! The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on Thursday's Kelly Clarkson Show that among her and her husband's many pets are "45-50 reptiles," and she's not exactly their biggest fan. Burke joked that "opposites attract" when it comes to her marriage, because "I love animals, but he likes reptiles."
PETS
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Studio Audience#Abc
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy