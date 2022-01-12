TVLine Items: Only Murders Guest Stars, SNL Change-Up and More

Only Murders in the Building ‘s guest roster is getting some star power: Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine and comedienne Amy Schumer will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, star Martin Short told our sister site Deadline . No character details are currently available about their roles.

As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Cara Delevingne ( Carnival Row ) as a series regular. She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery.

OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly found themselves caught up in one when a gruesome death occurred inside their Upper West Side apartment building. Suspecting foul play, the trio used their knowledge of true crime to uncover what really happened.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Bleachers will serve as musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live , replacing Roddy Ricch, who was exposed to COVID-19 .

* Domhnall Gleeson ( Run ) will star opposite Steve Carell in FX’s The Patient , a half-hour limited series from The Americans creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, per Deadline . The show follows a psychotherapist (Carell) who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

* The forthcoming AppleTV+ drama Bad Monkey , starring Vince Vaughn and written by Bill Lawrence ( Ted Lasso ), has added Ana Villafañe ( New Amsterdam ), Rob Delaney ( Catastrophe ), Arturo Luis Soria ( Insatiable ) and newcomer Ahmed Elhaj to its cast, Deadline reports.

* AppleTV+ is now streaming From Dickinson, With Love , a special in which star/executive producer Hailee Steinfeld, series creator Alena Smith and others take fans behind-the-scenes on set, “reminisce about their favorite memories, and say farewell after three incredible seasons.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for Too Hot to Handle Season 3, premiering with all 10 episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 19:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?