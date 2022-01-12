Paramount+ Sets Streaming Date For Joey King Movie ‘The In Between’

Paramount Players romance feature The In Between will hit the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, Feb. 11.

The movie is a supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives. As Tessa searches for answers in the aftermath of the accident, she soon believes Skylar is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld. With the help of her best friend and a newfound belief that love never dies, Tessa attempts to contact Skylar one last time, in order to give their love story the epic ending it deserves.

Joey King stars and produced the film. Also starring is Kyle Allen ( West Side Story ), Kim Dickens ( Gone Girl ), John Ortiz ( Silver Linings Playbook ) and Celeste O’Connor ( Ghostbusters: Afterlife ).

Arie Posin ( The Face of Love ) directed based on an idea by Marc Klein ( Serendipity ), who penned the script, the feature film is produced by Robbie Brenner ( Dallas Buyers Club ), Andrew Deane ( The Double ) and King. EPs are Marc Klein and Jamie King.