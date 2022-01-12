ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts sign CB Alexander Myres to futures contract

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0dk1pBMO00

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Alexander Myres to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced Wednesday.

After signing 14 players to futures contracts on Monday, the Colts continue to make additions to the roster.

Myres, 25, initially entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2020) and San Francisco 49ers.

He’s appeared in one career game while recording a pass defended and five tackles.

Comments / 0

Related
horseshoeheroes.com

5 Colts players who won’t be back for 2022 season

With the Indianapolis Colts season now over, some players will soon be free agents and are likely to move on. The Indianapolis Colts season came to a much earlier conclusion than many expected. After emerging as one of the hottest teams in the middle of the season, Indy stumbled to the finish line and ultimately missed out on the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts went all in on Carson Wentz last offseason, trading away a 2022 conditional second-round pick that’ll now become a first-pound pick. That being said, he’s not guaranteed the starting job next season. When asked if Wentz would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, Colts...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Andrew Luck’s appearance

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are battling for the national championship tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana. Beforehand, the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced and some of those included happened to be on hand for the big game. The class includes players such as Stanford quarterback...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#49ers#Futures Contracts#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Frank Reich makes bold statement on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts suffered an epic collapse this weekend in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a win-and-in scenario on Week 18, leaving them outside of the playoffs for the 2021-22 NFL season. Quarterback Carson Wentz had a very poor performance in the game, and now questions are being...
NFL
The Spun

Former Colts Star Reacts To Embarrassing Loss On Sunday

Indianapolis was embarrassed by the Jaguars last Sunday, missing out on the postseason in the process. Carson Wentz had just 185 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick. Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, had just 15 carries for 77 yards as the Colts fell 26-11. Indianapolis is going to be thinking...
NFL
FanSided

Colts fans roast Chris Ballard after the team’s Week 18 meltdown

General manager, Chris Ballard, was one of the many receiving blame after the Indianapolis Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When a team suffers a devastating loss like the one the Indianapolis Colts did on Sunday, there’s usually a lot of people to blame. Following the game, Colts Nation did its best to appropriately cast blame on all those at fault.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jim Irsay: 'Changes need to be made'

The Indianapolis Colts have a big offseason ahead of them and owner Jim Irsay isn’t being coy about what he believes needs to happen in the coming months. Though it isn’t standard procedure to hold a year-end meeting with the general manager and head coach immediately following the final game, Irsay felt it was necessary after the team’s stunning loss to the Jaguars in Week 18.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Colts Coach Frank Reich Addresses If Carson Wentz Will Remain Starter in 2022

Colts coach Frank Reich did not commit to quarterback Carson Wentz remaining the team's starter next season, telling reporters Monday, "we'll take it piece by piece." Reich and the Colts lost to the Jaguars in Week 18, and missed the postseason as a result. Had it defeated Jacksonville on Sunday, Indianapolis would have made its second consecutive playoff appearance and third under Reich.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Jim Irsay Wants Changes On The Colts, Could Wentz Be One Of Them?

Disappointed. Frustrated. Pissed. Take your pick at any adjective you’d like and it probably described Jim Irsay’s state after the Colts humiliating 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was utter madness that the Colts, with their playoff hopes on the line, failed to answer the call once again and instead rolled over to a lesser opponent that they haven’t beaten in Jacksonville since 2014. Reports say Irsay met with both General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich for a few hours following the loss and expressed his feelings on the season coming to an abrupt end and how the team can recover in 2022.
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'It broke me': Jeff Saturday calls Colts performance against Jaguars 'epic failure'

Colts legend Jeff Saturday joined Pat McAfee on Monday afternoon to discuss the Colts' abomination of a loss against Jacksonville. And he didn't mince words. "Epic failure. It broke me," he said. "I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a game that hurt that much that I wasn’t in. My stomach hurt for everyone who was a Colts fan or part of the organization. We can talk about (Carson) Wentz and him not getting it done, but we got beat up. It wasn’t even close. They beat the brakes off us and we had no answer. I never saw that coming.”
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Eyeing Major Roster Changes In 2022 NFL Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts’ season was a roller coaster of emotions. They began the season losing four of their first five games. Despite the losing record, there was still confidence that the team could figure things out and get back on track. The team was one or two breaks from...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Could Colts Make Bold QB Change In 2022 NFL Offseason?

The Indianapolis Colts’ season came to an abrupt end on Sunday afternoon. The only thing standing between the Colts and a spot in the postseason was the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars. All the Colts had to do was win the game and they would clinch a spot. Well, the Colts...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Rick Venturi Sounds Off on the Colts Lack of Playmaking Talent and Whether or Not to Move on From Carson Wentz with JMV

Indianapolis – Former NFL Coach for over 25 years and current Colts Radio Analyst Rick Venturi joined JMV as he always does for a “year in review”. Rick gave his thoughts on everything pertaining to the 2021 Indianapolis Colts including his thoughts on the defensive scheme, if Carson Wentz has the ability to be the QB of the Colts long term, if Chris Ballard has built this team incorrectly, and what needs to be done this offseason to push this team over the top and an AFC contender.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Colts All-Pro already done with Carson Wentz

The Carson Wentz trade has worked out pretty well for the Eagles. The Indianapolis Colts ... not so much. The Eagles got themselves a 2022 first-round pick out of it, and a 2021 third-round pick they used to move up to select DeVonta Smith. The Colts, a virtual lock for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy