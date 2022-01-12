Colts sign CB Alexander Myres to futures contract

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Alexander Myres to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced Wednesday.

After signing 14 players to futures contracts on Monday, the Colts continue to make additions to the roster.

Myres, 25, initially entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2020) and San Francisco 49ers.

He’s appeared in one career game while recording a pass defended and five tackles.