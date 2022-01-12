KCMO to provide storage for unhoused during extreme weather

Kansas City, Missouri, and the Downtown Council of Kansas City are working to provide unhoused residents with shelter for themselves and their belongings during extreme weather events.

The city will provide 70 personal storage carts dubbed the "heart carts" to the homeless community, as well as secure facility storage.

“We have been listening to the community, and seeking innovative ways to help those in need,” Fifth District City Councilwoman and Kansas City, Missouri, Houseless Task Force chair Ryana Parks-Shaw said. “The Heart Cart symbolizes our concern, while solving a problem in a very practical way.”

One goal of the effort is to ensure that the houseless community can seek shelter and not have to worry about the security of their personal belongings when an extreme weather event breaks out, according to a release from the city.

"This is a great way to give people experiencing homelessness peace of mind and a dignified way to store their possessions,” Human Services Coordinator for Community Improvement Districts Wallace James said.

The effort is part of the city's Extreme Weather Activation Plan .

The city says its long-term focus is creating more permanent supportive housing options and providing more urgent resources to the homeless community.