This Dad Went Out For Chocolate Milk And Came Home $1 Million Richer

When people say "potato chip," the first brand that comes to my mind is Lay's, obviously. Lay's chips are a classic (shoutout to BBQ Lay's — I love you) for cookouts, hangouts, or your everyday side to a sandwich. If you pick up Lay's potato chips from your local grocery store, you know they're going to be good; even their more outlandish flavors — like grilled cheese and tomato soup and crispy taco — have struck well with my tastebuds. This is why it's no surprise Lay's new twist on potato chips, called "Layers," has caught my attention. Described by Lay's as "bite-sized, flavorful, and unlike anything Lay's has unveiled before," I'm intrigued to see what these snacks are all about. Fortunately, we'll all be able to find out soon: Lay's new Layers bites will be available nationwide come mid-January 2022.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO