This Dad Went Out For Chocolate Milk And Came Home $1 Million Richer

By Hannah Beach
 22 hours ago
We've all been there. You open the fridge and the chocolate milk is gone. Sure, you could mix some chocolate syrup into a glass of regular milk, but that isn't quite the same, and your kids will know it. Instead, you'll have to run out to the store and buy some...

Dad Buying Chocolate Milk for His Kids Wins $1M Lotto Ticket

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who stopped by a convenience store to buy his kids chocolate milk also bought $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket. WRIC reported Sunday that Dennis Willoughby of Chesterfield County bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven right before Christmas. He decided to buy the ticket while he was in the store.
Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids

RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) – A man won $1 million while getting some chocolate milk for his kids. According to the Virginia Lottery, Dennis Willoughby went to 7-Eleven to pick up some milk but left with a lot more. While he was at the store, Willoughby also purchased a...
