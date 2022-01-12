Allina Health restricting visitors due to COVID surge

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — There have been a record-breaking number of new COVID cases as some hospitals in our region set new rules to deal with the surge. Nationwide, the number of new cases just hit a record — 265,000 per day on average. It comes as New Jersey set another all-time high for new cases with 20,000 in one day. Pennsylvania saw 17,000 new cases of the virus Tuesday — a record for the commonwealth. Delaware reported more than 1,000. Hospitals in New Jersey are now putting restrictions on visits. A long line wrapped around a testing site at the Willingboro...

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO