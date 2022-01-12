Allina Health restricting visitors due to COVID surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission.
The following senior centers are impacted by the policy:
Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324
Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861
Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025
Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009
Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725
Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535
Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920
