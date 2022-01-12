ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Allina Health restricting visitors due to COVID surge

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAllina Health is restricting visitor access to its facilities due to the current surge in COVID-19 infections. The restrictions, which Allina refers to as “red visitor status” went into effect on Tuesday, January 11....

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Hospitals, prisons, parks restrict visitors as Delaware COVID emergency goes into effect

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Delaware’s COVID-19 case total hit a new record to start 2022. As of Jan. 2, health officials reported a seven-day average of 2,347 cases. That’s nearly triple the high mark of 846 recorded last January. There are 589 people hospitalized in the state for COVID, 69 in critical condition.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
New Ulm, MN
Health
WIBC.com

Franciscan Health Changing Visitor Restrictions at Hospitals in Indy, Mooresville

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, Franciscan Health is changing its visitor guidelines at two of their hospitals in central Indiana. According to its website, starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 a.m., patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will only be allowed one visitor each day, and that visitor must be the same person throughout the day.
MOORESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Workers#New Ulm Medical Center#Allina Allina Health
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission. The following senior centers are impacted by the policy: Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324 Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920 Seniors can still get...
BALTIMORE, MD
WILX-TV

Sparrow limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System has announced a modification to its inpatient visitor policy throughout the system in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Only one visitor will be allowed per patient each day. Patients or their representative will be asked to coordinate with their family and friends so the appropriate visitors are allowed access.
LANSING, MI
CBS Philly

New Jersey Hospitals Restricting Visitors As COVID Cases Hit Record Levels

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — There have been a record-breaking number of new COVID cases as some hospitals in our region set new rules to deal with the surge. Nationwide, the number of new cases just hit a record — 265,000 per day on average. It comes as New Jersey set another all-time high for new cases with 20,000 in one day. Pennsylvania saw 17,000 new cases of the virus Tuesday — a record for the commonwealth. Delaware reported more than 1,000. Hospitals in New Jersey are now putting restrictions on visits. A long line wrapped around a testing site at the Willingboro...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kilgore News Herald

COVID-19 test shortage due to supply chain problems, surge in demand, health officials say

Virginia Health Department officials are blaming supply-chain disruptions and a surge in demand to explain the lack of easily accessible rapid COVID-19 testing for local health departments. In a call with reporters Tuesday morning, the department’s deputy director of epidemiology, Laurie Forlano, said the department is making progress in securing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Hertfordshire hospitals restrict visitors amid case rise

A hospitals trust has suspended visits due to "the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the local community". From New Year's Day, the West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust will only permit visitors to patients in the last days of life, and in other limited circumstances at its sites. The move affects...
HEALTH SERVICES
thedacare.org

Visitor Restrictions Continue at ThedaCare

Precautions Taken to Minimize Impact of COVID-19 and Protect Communities. ThedaCare remains committed to its mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities served. As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, ThedaCare will extend heightened visitor restrictions and safety precautions to allow team members to care for communities, while minimizing the potential for exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy