Funding goal reached for Ronceverte Island Dog Park

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — One Greenbrier County community will soon see a new dog park.

Organizer Chris Rodriguez-Stanley said he was looking for new ways to improve the community and he came up with the idea for a dog park in Ronceverte Island Park. They received a grant for 15 thousand dollars and worked with community leaders and organizations to raise the other $15,000 in just four months.

Rodriguez-Stanley said he is excited to see how the park makes a difference in the Ronceverte community as the city works on it’s master plan.

“This week we were able to close the fundraising, it has been incredibly inspiring and I am so excited to get back and continue the work and do more things there so I feel really inspired by it,” Rodriguez-Stanley said.

Rodriguez-Stanley said the dog park will include fencing, benches and new trash cans. The park will be ready for use in the spring.

