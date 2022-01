Symone Sanders, who served as press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, and later in Vice President Kamala Harris’ press shop, will soon have her own show on MSNBC. The timing and format of the weekend program is yet unknown, according to the New York Times, but it will air Saturdays and Sundays starting in the spring. She will also appear on MSNBC’s streamer, The Choice (on Peacock), and act as a fill-in anchor on the network.

