Everyone loves a fantastically delicious meal from a recipe that has no trouble feeding a small army. Sometimes, this is ideal. For example when you're prepping for a party or if you're planning Sunday night dinner for the whole family. There may be other times where you just want it as a nice meal for yourself. You can make all the cookies and the entire stew ... but what do you do with the leftovers? You can freeze them if you have the room or maybe eat them all week for lunch. But what if you don't have the room in your freezer? Or if you hate leftovers? Or you don't have the time to cook such a big meal? It just so happens we have that solution for you — cut down the recipe. It might sound easy, but there are things you should know, tips to make scaling down a recipe easier, and why you should consider doing it.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO