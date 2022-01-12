ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

19-Year-Old Hacker Has Taken Control Of 25 Teslas

By Nikesh Kooverjee
 18 hours ago
It looks like yet another technical crisis may be heading for Tesla if these tweets from a young hacker in Germany are anything to go by. While we're not sure whether this affects the Tesla Model 3, Y, S, or X in particular, the account user initially stated that he had...

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

