Only a few short weeks ago, after being eliminated from the playoffs with an embarrassing 25-24 loss to the Bears, major changes seemed inevitable for the Seahawks. Dropping to a 5-10 record at the time, the chances of coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, and star quarterback Russell Wilson all returning for another season together seemed slim to none. Silent in the shadows to this point, to help usher in a rebuild, Jody Allen would surely make her first groundbreaking move as an owner either parting ways with Carroll and/or Schneider or making the once unthinkable move jettisoning an unhappy Wilson to greener pastures.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO