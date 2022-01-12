ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu determined to make improvement on her Sydney International humbling

By Raz Mirza
SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19-year-old US Open champion suffered a 6-0 6-1 defeat to world No 13 Elena Rybakina in her first match since recovering from a bout of coronavirus. Her defeat in 55 minutes came on the same day she secured a ranking of 17 for next week's Australian Open. "After...

www.skysports.com

The Independent

Emma Raducanu thumped by in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney

Emma Raducanu narrowly avoided a humbling ‘double-bagel’ defeat as she crashed out of the Sydney International to world number 13 Elena Rybakina.The 19-year-old US Open champion was thumped 6-0 6-1 in 55 minutes in her first match since recovering from a bout of coronavirus.Raducanu’s defeat came on the same day she secured a ranking of 17 for next week’s Australian Open, and she will now be painfully aware of the size of her task ahead.The British player was over-powered by her opponent, fresh off a run to the final of the Adelaide International last week, and lost the first nine games of the match.Raducanu flashed a smile after avoiding the indignity of a shut-out in the 10th game but she continued to be let down by a second-serve percentage that barely scraped over 10 per cent.Raducanu saved the first two match points against her with arguably her two best shots of the match, before succumbing to the inevitable as Rybakina eased into the last 16.
WDBO

Emma Raducanu honored by queen in annual New Year's list

LONDON — (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch's annual New Year's list on Friday following the teenager's breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was...
Sporting News

Emma Raducanu unfazed despite straight set drubbing

Emma Raducanu marked her return to tennis in 2022 with a heavy defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Sydney International on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old Brit had no answer to her opponent, falling 6-0, 6-1 in a contest that only lasted 55 minutes. Despite the lopsided result, Raducanu was optimistic...
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu admits she hit the practice courts immediately after her chastening Sydney Tennis Classic defeat by Elena Rybakina, as 19-year-old Brit looks far from her best ahead of Australian Open first-round draw

Emma Raducanu's first appearance this year resulted in such a short-lived thumping that she headed straight for the practice courts afterwards. The only way is up for the US Open champion, who is unlikely to hold much fear for her potential opponents when the Australian Open draw is made on Thursday.
Torben Beltz
firstsportz.com

REVEALED! Emma Raducanu’s potential path to claim her maiden Australian Open title

Emma Raducanu has been the talk of the town ever since her US Open triumph last year. The British teenager created history by becoming the first ever tennis player to win a grand slam as a qualifier. Since then, Raducanu is projected as the next big thing in women’s tennis but she hasn’t delivered so far as promised.
Telegraph

Why Sloane Stephens could be the blueprint for Emma Raducanu

In an interview last month, Sloane Stephens was asked what advice she would give to US Open champion Emma Raducanu. "Blessings to her, I wish her well," she said, adding: "At some point you come back down and it’s very emotional - I will say that. It’s brutal."
Reuters

Raducanu suffers crushing defeat by Rybakina in Sydney opener

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-0 6-1 by in-form ninth seed Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Tuesday. Briton Raducanu, playing her first match this season, was comprehensively outplayed in the opening set as her Kazakh opponent took advantage of her unsteady serve, which included four double faults.
Melbourne
Sydney
The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios ‘embarrassed’ to be an Australian athlete after Novak Djokovic visa debacle

Nick Kyrgios admits he is “embarrassed” to be an Australian athlete after the Novak Djokovic visa debacle.The controversial Australian player is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid, which forced him to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic.And Kyrgios has hit out at the media over the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s visa and vaccination exemption, while conceding he is “embarrassed” by the whole affair.“We know that the media like to create s***-storms, with my story and everything going on with Novak,” said Kyrgios, who has tumbled down the world rankings to No 114. “I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic gets ‘uncomfortable’ reception at behind closed doors Australian Open training session

Novak Djokovic received an “uncomfortable” reception from fellow players as he took part in a secret training session at the Australian Open on Tuesday, according to reports. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility on Monday after winning his appeal against deportation from the country and says he is “focused” on defending his Australian Open title. While Djokovic is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked, as the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke considers whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation, the nine-time Australian Open champion has returned to training ahead of the start of the...
