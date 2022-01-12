ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM is creating an online used car marketplace

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe used car market is red hot, and it seems General Motors wants to compete squarely with used vehicle sites like Carvana with a new website called CarBravo. GM is beginning to enroll dealers now to be a part of the site,...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
TheStreet

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature. GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at...
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Used Cars#Vehicles#Car Dealership#Non Gm#Evp#Gm North America#Carmax
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Electric El Camino Shows GM Plans To Electrify Everything

General Motors is going all-in with fully electric vehicles. We've known this for months, ever since it announced plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2035. The Detroit-based carmaker says it's now guided by a vision of "zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion." Building cars like the new GMC Hummer EV is certainly a major component to this, but it's not everything. What about those who wrench at home and wish to continue doing so in the electrification era?
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors drives into the EV spotlight with all-electric Chevy Silverado reveal today

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is unveiling the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado at CES today. CEO Mary Barra is expected to give details about the new Silverado's pricing, range, capabilities and extra features. Preorders are scheduled to start today and production is set to commence in 2023. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives...
CARS
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Introduce Fully Electric HD Trucks By 2035

General Motors will introduce fully-electric versions of its HD trucks by 2035, company chair and CEO Mary Barra confirmed during her CES 2022 keynote address this week. During the opening speech, Barra said every single one of the automaker’s light-duty vehicles will be battery-electric by 2035, at which point it plans to carry the tech over to its heavy-duty trucks, which are mainly marketed toward fleet operators as well as working professionals like farmers and tradesmen.
CARS
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
pymnts

Edmunds: Q4 Monthly Car Payments Expected to Break Records

The average monthly payment for new vehicles is expected to jump to $636 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $614 in the third quarter of the year and $581 in the last three months of 2020, according to car shopping experts at Edmunds. Used car shoppers weren’t spared...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

GM Files to Trademark Electra Name for Buick

General Motors is hoping to re-up the Electra name for Buick as per a December filing with the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO). While many of you will recall the model as another ho-hum sedan from the 1990s with the potential to be graced with a 3800 motor, the car actually dates back to a time where tailfins were all the rage and there was no such thing as too much chrome.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Second-Hand News: GM Investigates the Used Car Biz

Seeking to capitalize on a red-hot used vehicle market, General Motors has said it will launch an online service called CarBravo. Intended to challenge the likes of Carvana and CarMax by offering customers access to a large inventory of machines in stock at GM dealers across the country. Using what...
ECONOMY
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy