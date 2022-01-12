ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Best Ski Resorts for Families

By Lily Krass
Fatherly
Fatherly
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Vermont State
Fox News

The coolest winter ice castles and sculptures in America

What’s the only thing cooler than a castle? An ice castle. Figuratively and literally, these ice castles and other impressive winter displays are among the best of the bunch. Read on for some of the most breathtaking ice castles and sculptures in the country. FYI: Unless specified or noted as a free attraction, check the website listed for entrance fees, which vary depending on age and day.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Snow Skiing#Ski Area#Disney Land#Aspen Snowmass#Northstar#The Backside Express
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
outsidemagazine

The 24 Best Mountain Towns in the U.S., Ranked

What makes the perfect mountain town? Quick access to adventure, of course, but how about the less obvious attributes? Does it have solid breweries and après food? Can an abundance of bike parks outweigh a lack of taco joints? Maybe. We explored such criteria in this highly subjective list, weighing each town against its peers in an attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach. There’s a good chance we’re going to piss you off with our picks. We probably left off your favorite town. Or worse, we included a place you wish we’d never written about. Some of the towns on this list are so damn awesome that they’re suffering from side effects like crowded trailheads and ridiculous home prices. For that, we’re sorry. We’re only human and maybe we put too much stock in an empty trail, a tasty IPA, and a great breakfast burrito. Tell us where we went wrong in the comments.
TRAVEL
yourdailyglobe.com

Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
lonelyplanet.com

15 unique activities to add to your Utah bucket list

Utah is the perfect destination for lovers of the outdoors, and the state's hiking, mountain biking and winter sports are top notch. With five national parks, seven national monuments and endless other public lands and state parks, it can be hard to boil your must-sees down to a manageable list.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Explores State’s Lost Ski Areas

This story was originally published on April 17, 2018. LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people might be surprised to know that Colorado has more than 130 “lost” ski resorts. Geneva Basin (credit: History Colorado) Littleton couple Caryn and Peter Boddie spent a year and half writing two books on the topic. Peter and Caryn Boddie (credit: CBS) Their travels took them all over the state — including places like Georgetown, Estes Park, Tabernash, Cheyenne Mountain and even Greeley. One book explores old resorts on the Front Range and northern mountains. The other looks at the state’s central and southern mountains. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you’d go to a...
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Several western Montana ski resorts see more than one foot of snow

MISSOULA, Mont. — The winter storm sweeping across Western Montana this week has boosted snowfall totals at many resorts and ski areas in Western Montana. Whitefish Mountain Resort reports at least 11 new inches of snow in the last week, and expects up to 23 inches by Saturday. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bendsource.com

Ski, Eat and Chill at Elk Lake

A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing. The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting...
BEND, OR
Fatherly

Fatherly

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy