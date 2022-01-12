Richmond Police rescue ten people from motel fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police rescued ten people from a fire that spread through a Richmond motel.

On January 7 around 5:30 p.m., officers rescued the people from a fire that spread rapidly from floor to floor inside the Richmond Inn.

Officers Frazer and Gibson were seeking a wanted party near the Richmond Inn and came upon a fire in the back of the motel that had not yet fully engulfed the area.

Both officers responded by breaching the door to the room that was on fire and evacuating guests.

As the fire jumped to the second floor of the motel, officers breached multiple entryways and rescued eight to ten guests from motel rooms that were filling with smoke and were in the path of fire.

The officers also sent an emergency call for resources and extra patrol support.

Once at the scene with Richmond Fire, the officers assisted in breeching additional doors within the motel to fully evacuate all guests. Officer Frazer was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

None of those who were rescued from the fire were injured or needed medical attention.

“The officers’ response to this incident exemplifies our highest ideals and commitment to keep our community safe”, said Police Chief Gerald M. Smith. “The quick thinking and bravery exhibited by these officers epitomizes the values of the Richmond Police Department.”