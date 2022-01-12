University at Buffalo student among 17 people killed in apartment fire in the Bronx
The University at Buffalo says a third-year student was among was 17 people killed in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Sunday.
School officials say 21-year-old Fatoumala Drammeh along with her mother, sister, and brother were killed in the fire.
Drammeh was a political science major and lived in residential housing on campus.
The school offered condolences to the family and is offering grief counseling services to students.
