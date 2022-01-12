ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

University at Buffalo student among 17 people killed in apartment fire in the Bronx

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJVni_0dk1lSgz00

The University at Buffalo says a third-year student was among was 17 people killed in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

School officials say 21-year-old Fatoumala Drammeh along with her mother, sister, and brother were killed in the fire.

Drammeh was a political science major and lived in residential housing on campus.

The school offered condolences to the family and is offering grief counseling services to students.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

