SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old woman was reported missing from a Pacific Beach residence on Friday by her family, police said Sunday. Pamala Kropp was considered at risk and was last seen on foot near the Pacific Plaza shopping mall at 1800 Garnet Ave., a few blocks from her home, on Jan. 7 around 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Her family home is in the 1800 block of Oliver Avenue in Pacific Beach.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO