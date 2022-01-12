ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttonwillow, CA

Semi hauling carrots tips over, blocking Hwy 33 in Buttonwillow

By Miabelle Salzano
 18 hours ago

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling carrots rolled over Wednesday morning spilling its load all over Highway 33 near Devils Den Road around 11 a.m.

Two other trailers were also involved, which rolled over completely, while the semi remained upright, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Trans responded to the scene to block off Highway 33 awaiting cleanup of the carrots, according to CHP. A cleanup crew associated with the carrot truck also responded to clear the road, the CHP traffic information page showed.

The road was cleared and re-opened as of 12:48 p.m., according to CHP.

There were no injuries reported.

