Oilers superstar Connor McDavid on Evander Kane: 'Right now it's all speculation'

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland confirmed Tuesday he's had contact with the agent for forward Evander Kane, who was suspended for 21 games back on Oct. 18 for violating coronavirus-related health and safety protocols by allegedly submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Kane then was placed on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract by the San Jose Sharks this past weekend for a different reported breach of COVID-19 protocols.

Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid spoke with media members Wednesday about Kane potentially joining the club.

"Obviously there is lots of talking going around. I've talked to Kenny and I think that's why everyone likes Kenny so much is because he is such an open book," McDavid explained, according to Tim Campbell of the NHL's website. "He keeps that open line of communication with his guys and we for sure know the situation."

McDavid didn't go into detail about how adding the controversial Kane to the roster could impact an 18-14-2 Oilers side looking to right the figurative ship.

"Truthfully, I don't think that's a bridge we really need to cross until something is more official," McDavid said. "Right now it's all speculation. Obviously, Evander is an amazing player and he's had lots of success over the last couple of years and whatever else is going on, it's not something I look into much."

It was learned earlier on Wednesday that an investigation into whether or not Kane violated guidelines by flying to Vancouver while he allegedly was still supposed to be in the American Hockey League COVID-19 protocol last month could further delay the resumption of his NHL career. While Holland previously remarked he believes "in second chances," Kane may already have used those up in the eyes of at least some league executives.