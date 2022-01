Recently, the accuracy of at-home COVID tests has come into question. But since rapid DIY antigen tests are one of the most accessible tools we have at preventing the spread of coronavirus, people have been anxious to make them work. The Israeli government (as well some other non-U.S. governments) recommends throat swabbing to get better results, but the F.D.A. is not down with us aimlessly jabbing at our tonsils. So, um, should we be swabbing our throats or nah?

