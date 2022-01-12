ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortage of 1,000 teachers in West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia is facing a shortage of about 1,000 certified teachers, according to reports received by the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE).

The Educator Preparation Taskforce (EPT) conducted research for several months to determine which issues contributed to the state’s teacher shortage. The EPT found the following areas to be most challenging when it comes to recruiting and retaining teachers:

  • Lack of robust multi-channel marketing campaign;
  • Costs associated with teacher preparation and licensure;
  • Barriers created by licensure testing and content-hour requirements;
  • Beginning teachers lack access to consistently high-quality induction and mentoring programs; and
  • Lack of a comprehensive, single platform to deliver data on teacher preparation, recruitment and retention.

“The work of this taskforce is essential to our efforts in addressing teacher shortages and creating effective measures to keep educators in the profession,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “What we heard today is no surprise, and it gives us a framework to tackle these issues with Dr. Tucker and our collaborative partners.”

“Teacher preparation, recruitment and retention are essential to our state’s economic stability and success. We have begun a process that requires the attention and energy of all stakeholders,” said Superintendent Burch. “The Taskforce has given us a data-informed framework to guide our efforts, and we know we can achieve the goals outlined in the report through our collective and committed focus.”

This report was commissioned by the State Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch and West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, Sarah Armstrong Tucker and is a product of the Educator Preparation Taskforce. The task force was formed in 202 to address issues surrounding the teacher shortage in West Virginia.

The full report is available on the WVDE’s website .

