Wednesday 11 p.m. update: Freezing rain could cause power outages this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.
A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region.
High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City.
The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear.
High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state.
Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night.
“I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
Southern Pines, N.C. — More than 10,000 homes were without power in and around Southern Pines on Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after snow, sleet and rain began the storm that brought down tree branches and power lines. Duke Energy crews were busy working to get the power...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. FlightAware, a website which tracks cancelations, shows that only 31 flights were canceled at RDU on Monday. That's down from 181 flights that were grounded on Sunday.
A strong cold front will move through Acadiana Wednesday night bringing a low risk for severe weather into the area followed by a threat to see freezing rain and ice on Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center currently has much of Acadiana under their “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. This is considered a 1 […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The work week started off with gusty winds on Monday morning, and the aftermath of a storm system Dominion Energy crews were constantly trying to clean up. Thousands of customers lost power overnight, including 23,000 in Hampton Roads. That number quickly declined throughout the day...
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavy, wet snow and high winds created the perfect storm, causing damage in the southern part of Vermont and power outages. Green Mountain Power reported nearly 6,000 customers lost power on Monday. By afternoon, about 90% of them were back online. Steve Costello, GMP’s vice...
After a chilly start Tuesday morning, expect a nice warm-up into the upper 60s for the afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies...it will be even milder Wednesday before the next cold front arrives Wednesday night.
SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday is another stellar day if you like it warmer than normal this time of the year. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures making a run at the mid 70s in San Antonio. Wednesday will be our last warm day. We also will see humidity levels climb which...
QUINCY – Southern New England missed the worst potential impact of a strong storm Monday, but forecasters are tracking another storm and saying the rest of January will be colder than normal.
The National Weather Service says it's "continuing to monitor a potential coastal storm" for Saturday, but computer models aren't agreeing on the storm's likely track.
With a mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain and back again: Izzy was truly a mixed bag that delivered a little something different across the region. The storm that came through produced enough snow and ice to make Monday morning a tough drive, and with cold temperatures there is still an ice threat lingering.
A research team at UVM says flooding may cost Vermont billions of dollars over the next 100 years....
Even to Northerners, Winter Storm Izzy is causing a some gasps. The storm hit hard in parts of the South over the weekend before turning north Monday and causing power outages and flight delays. Even meteorologists were taken aback by the power of the storm. According to USA Today, the...
