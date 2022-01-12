Wednesday 11 p.m. update: Freezing rain could cause power outages this weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear. High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state. Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night. “I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...

