ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday 11 p.m. update: Freezing rain could cause power outages this weekend

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Some Struggle With Power Outages After Winter Storm Pelts Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear. High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state. Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night. “I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL

RDU recovering after winter storm cancelations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. FlightAware, a website which tracks cancelations, shows that only 31 flights were canceled at RDU on Monday. That's down from 181 flights that were grounded on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Extreme Weather
WCAX

Snow and high winds cause damage, power outages

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavy, wet snow and high winds created the perfect storm, causing damage in the southern part of Vermont and power outages. Green Mountain Power reported nearly 6,000 customers lost power on Monday. By afternoon, about 90% of them were back online. Steve Costello, GMP’s vice...
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Patriot Ledger

Weather Service: More frigid temperatures, another potential storm on the way

QUINCY – Southern New England missed the worst potential impact of a strong storm Monday, but forecasters are tracking another storm and saying the rest of January will be  colder than normal. The National Weather Service says it's "continuing to monitor a potential coastal storm" for Saturday, but computer models aren't agreeing on the storm's likely track. ...
QUINCY, MA
pilotmountainnews.com

Wind causing new power outages Monday morning

With a mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain and back again: Izzy was truly a mixed bag that delivered a little something different across the region. The storm that came through produced enough snow and ice to make Monday morning a tough drive, and with cold temperatures there is still an ice threat lingering.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCAX

Snow and high winds cause damage, power outages

Will the pandemic affect your summer plans? Infectious disease expert weighs in. Case counts of COVID-19 are surging and hospitalizations rising as the omicron variant sweeps the country. Updated: 4 hours ago. A research team at UVM says flooding may cost Vermont billions of dollars over the next 100 years....
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Winter Storm Causes Flight Delays, Power Outages

Even to Northerners, Winter Storm Izzy is causing a some gasps. The storm hit hard in parts of the South over the weekend before turning north Monday and causing power outages and flight delays. Even meteorologists were taken aback by the power of the storm. According to USA Today, the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy