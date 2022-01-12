ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vincent Niski announces retirement

By Shelby Filangi
 20 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vincent Niski officially announced his retirement effective March 4, 2022.

Looking back on his career, Chief Niski says:

When I reflect on the past 33 years, many moments come to mind. I picture events that will forever be imbedded in my memory to include tragedy, important events, humor, and lasting relationships I have developed over the years. The Colorado Springs Police Department has been my home away from home and all of you have been part of my police family. The employees who serve this department do outstanding work that is often misunderstood or underappreciated. To all the men and women of the CSPD, ‘I want them to know that they, and their families, will always have my unwavering support, gratitude, and admiration. And most importantly it has been the greatest honor to serve alongside you.’ I would have never imagined that my journey in policing would have taken the route it did. I have been blessed with the opportunities this job has offered me and would not change a minute of it. I would have never imagined 33 years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be the chief of this great organization. I leave here with my head high knowing I worked for the best law enforcement agency in the country and alongside the best people in policing.

According to the department, Chief Niski served the City of Colorado Springs for 33 years and spent the past three years as the Chief of Police. He began his career with the Colorado Springs Police Department in February of 1989. Beginning in Patrol, he made his way through Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division.

Chief Niski will continue his role until his retirement date.

“For 33 years, Vince has contributed his experience, leadership, and dedication to this community, and in his role as Chief, has continued to build a police department that is relentlessly committed to professionalism and service. Vince has led CSPD through incredibly challenging times for policing nationwide, and he has done so honorably. We will miss Vince in this role, but we are a city truly grateful for his service,” says Mayor John Suthers.

The City has yet to say the next steps for appointing a new Chief of Police.

