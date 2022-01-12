Latest on Ben Simmons Trade

It’s been a little over 200 days since Ben Simmons last saw NBA action and it seems like the Sixers star is not any closer to returning to the hardwood. Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, reportedly met with Sixers management, Daryl Morey, and Elton Brand, today to discuss the status of the ongoing stalemate between the two sides, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

By quite frankly no one’s surprise, the two sides’ stances remain unchanged as Simmons is no closer to playing this season. Philadelphia has indicated to other teams they “aren’t lowering the asking price” for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, according to Sports Illustrated ‘s Chris Mannix

In fact, players like Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, and John Collins are not moving the needle for Philadelphia in Simmons trade talks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

An interesting development to keep an eye on is that the Sixers have had talks with the Atlanta Hawks about Simmons, but the deal is “considered a long shot” because Philadelphia wants to include Tobias Harris in the package, per ESPN’s Marc Spears .

Many rival executives view Philadelphia’s attempts to include Harris in possible Simmons deals as a major obstacle due to the hefty contract that comes with Harris. ( 2022-23: $38.4 million, 2023-24: $40.9 million ).

Long story short, nothing has changed now, but something should surely happen with the February 10th trade deadline looming.

