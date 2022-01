On Thursday, January 20th starting at 8 a.m., a contractor working for the City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will be completing work to repair a sewer main on Chiles Street. Unfortunately, the original contractor was unable to complete the repair in November 2021. A new contractor will be onsite using a different technology designed to be more flexible. The contractor will be working on the sewer repair non-stop until the work is completed and estimates the repair will be finished Friday, January 21st.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO