ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Navajo Transitional Energy Company CEO to retire at end of January

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01m0iB_0dk1ikoE00

FARMINGTON — Navajo Transitional Energy Company CEO Clark Moseley will retire on Jan. 31.

Moseley has been at the helm of the company since 2014. NTEC is an enterprise of the Navajo Nation and is the owner and operator of Navajo Mine.

He apprised top Navajo Nation leaders about his retirement in a Jan. 7 letter.

"It has been an extraordinary journey, and I am very proud of all that NTEC has achieved since it was created," Moseley wrote to tribal President Jonathan Nez and Speaker Seth Damon.

The Farmington Daily Times obtained a copy of the two-page letter this week. NTEC officials declined to comment on the matter and did not deny the legitimacy of the letter when given the opportunity.

Moseley was hired in November 2014 by the NTEC management committee after a nationwide search and he brought nearly 40 years of mining and energy development experience, stated a company news release at the time.

His hiring came nearly a year after the Navajo Nation bought Navajo Mine from BHP Billiton New Mexico Coal.

Moseley wrote in his letter than Navajo leaders were aware of his retirement then gave an overview of the company's accomplishments since taking over the coal mine, located on the Navajo reservation south of Fruitland.

Among the actions taken during Moseley's leadership was purchasing coal mines in Montana and Wyoming and securing 20% ownership in a rare earth minerals project in Texas.

The company's most recent acquisition was a helium production site in the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter area on the Navajo Nation.

Moseley also noted that NTEC continues to help at the local level by providing coal to tribal members, awarding scholarships to Navajo students, and distributing grants to community-based projects.

"As I depart my work at NTEC, I am confident that we have positioned the company to protect and grow the nation's energy assets into the future," he wrote.

The NTEC Board of Directors selected Vern Lund as the company's new CEO. Lund is vice president of commercial and operations at NTEC.

He served as vice president of engineering and business development for North American Coal Company prior to working for NTEC, according to the company's website.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Business
City
Fruitland, NM
State
Texas State
City
Navajo, NM
State
Montana State
Farmington, NM
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

656
Followers
192
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy